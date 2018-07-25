7/25/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

At the Dakota Walleye Classic this year, kids can learn to fish alongside a professional.

National Professional Anglers Association member JR Carter will be hosting a Kids Fishing Clinic on Friday, July 27 at 5 p.m. at Beulah Bay thanks to the Future Anglers Foundation.

In 2012 the FAF came to life. It is a non-profit organization, solely based on volunteers, whose mission is to grow the interest and sport through outreach and education.