October 3, 2018

By Kate Johnson

Sakakawea Medical Center Hospice’s fall event will look different than before. For many years, the fall event was hosted in Beulah with a beer tasting and referred to as “Flavors of Fall.” This year the event is called, Laughter is the Best Medicine, and will be held in Hazen.

When the the City of Beulah was discussing a potential renovation at the Beulah Civic Center, Beulah’s annual events had to find a different venue.

Since SMC Hospice had to find an alternative location for their fall event they decided to revamp their entire event.

SMC Hospice Director Vicky Schantz said that next year the event will come back to Beulah and the only reason why it was moved was because of the proposed remodel. However, since then, those plans have also changed and are no longer transpiring at this time.

Typically, hospice hosts two events, a spring and a fall. The spring event takes place in Hazen and the fall in Beulah.