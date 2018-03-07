7/03/18 (Tue)

By Kate Johnson

When you want something bad enough, you’re willing to put in the work.

Sean Gierke, a member of the 4H Leadership Council and will be going into his senior year of high school at Beulah, decided that Lake Shore and Dakota Waters was in need of a basketball court.

For summers now he has been heading over to Beulah Bay to play ball but was beginning to get tired of the trek. While thinking out loud last summer, Sean mentioned it would be nice to have something to do in their area when days aren’t as nice and can’t be spent on the water.

He and has father, Brian Gierke, chatted about what they could do to answer that question. They came up with the idea to build a basketball court; however, for what they wanted to do they would be needing more room.

Sean and his father decided to approach Dakota Waters Owner Amber Kimball about the idea of constructing a basketball court for the lake community.