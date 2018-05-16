5/16/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Carl Blackhurst will be principal of the Beulah High School next year, and he already has some changes he is looking to make.

Last week he pitched to the Beulah School Board a new system of how to enforce discipline and place more authority onto teachers.

Blackhurst explained they were looking at giving their discipline policy a facelift, and they took the existing school rules and broke them down into more specific items.

They itemized everything so that they can apply a demerit point system to some of the “infractions” going on in the classrooms. “The idea is to be able to track some of these behaviors that have been going on in the school,” explained Blackhurst.