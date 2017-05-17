5/17/17 (Wed)

Monday, May 15, at approximately 2:05 pm., the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call reporting a reckless driver traveling northbound on N.D. State Highway 49.

An officer from the Beulah Police Department responded and met the suspect vehicle, a 2013 black Dodge Charger, traveling north on Highway 49. The Beulah officer turned around and continued northbound behind the suspect vehicle.

Approximately one mile later, the suspect vehicle turned around on an approach and proceeded southbound on Highway 49 towards the officer. The Beulah officer stopped his vehicle in the northbound lane of Highway 49 and exited his patrol vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then accelerated and continued southbound towards the BPD officer, crossing into the northbound lane toward the Beulah officer and nearly striking the officer and his patrol vehicle.