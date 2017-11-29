11/29/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

The Holiday Walk Around is a time to stroll the business community of Beulah and enjoy all the goodies they have to offer. Each business involved in the Walk Around offers different snacks, beverages, and fun things to grab.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Walk Around will take place from 4:30- 7 p.m. Head to any of the participating businesses for prizes and treats throughout the evening. There will be the second annual holiday market taking place at the Greystone building, located at 113 Central Ave., on the third floor. The market will run from 4-7 p.m. Vendors present will be: Organo, Country Organizer, Simple Origins, Signature Homestyles, Kayla’s Homemade canned & baked goods, Faith Community Church, jBlohm Jewelry, Senegence, Phiphany, LSPD Toys, and Norwex.

The Beulah Chamber is sponsoring a drawing of $500 in Beulah Bucks; register for the prize at participating Walk Around businesses.