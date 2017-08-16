8/16/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

A honey bee’s summer life lasts about four weeks. In those four weeks, they produce 1/12 of a teaspoon of honey. Woodworth Honey and Bee Company, Halliday, produces almost 1 million pounds of honey each year.

Woodworth Honey and Bee Company moved to Halliday in 1974. Since then, their operations have doubled in size.

Brent Woodworth has been harvesting honey since he was a kid, working with beehives and honey bees alongside his father. Brent and his wife, Bonnie, have been in the bee business since they married in the early ‘70s.

North Dakota is the number one honey producer because of its agriculture. Woodworth has 4,500 beehives throughout the county and surrounding counties.

While agriculture is effected by the drought, so is Woodworth’s bee business. However, there is one trick bee farmers have that other agriculture farmers and ranchers may not.