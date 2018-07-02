2/07/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

It’s that time of year, where phones are ringing off the hook with thieves on the other end of the line.

There are many different types of ways citizens can be scammed by outsiders over the phone or e-mail. People who have been successfully scammed typically are embarrassed, some being too embarrassed to report the incident at all.

Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn said that scams are difficult for the police department, sheriff’s department and state law enforcement to investigate. The difficulty of investigation comes with most calls and e-mails typically coming from outside the state or even country – which would be outside their jurisdiction.