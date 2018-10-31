October 31, 2018

By Kate Johnson

If you’re a snowbird you’re going to want to pick up the phone.

Beulah School District has their own ballot up for a vote. The Beulah High School is having citizens vote on a $17.5 million project. This would be to renovate and reconstruct the high school.

There would be additions made to the school, classroom renovations, new parking lot, better school security, modern learning environment, renovated FFA classrooms, and much more.

Balllots are ready to be voted on and can be found at the Beulah High School. If people wish to vote early they can either go to the high school or call – you just have to fill out their absentee application.

If you are a snowbird or do not wish to come to the school to vote you can call and they will send your ballot to you. Call the business office at 873-5956.

There will be two polling places on Dec. 11: Golden Valley, city hall; and Beulah High School. The poles will be open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.