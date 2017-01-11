11/01/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Although the Big Buck Contest is postponed, that doesn’t mean the annual hunting games are, too. Every year J&M Hardware plays host to hunters bringing in their big does, longest pheasant tails, big geese or – new this year – big coyotes.

Usually the winners of these categories are announced and prizes claimed during the Big Buck Contest. However, this year, where and when the winners will be announced is undecided at this time. Jerry Isaak, J&M Hardware, said they will make the announcement of a venue and time when they get closer to the contest wrapping up.

The prizes for these contests are just as phenomenal as every other year. Prizes for first, second, and third places are given out in all four categories. For the big goose contest, first place will receive a Remington 887 Nitro Mag; second place will receive a backpack, and third will get a Knife and Hale goose call.

In the longest pheasant tail contest, the first place winner will get a Mossberg 500 12 gauge Shotgun; while second place gets a backpack, and third will get an Outdoor Edge knife.

For placing first in the big doe contest a lucky hunter will receive a Mossberg Patriot 30-06; second place will get a backpack, and third, an Outdoor Edge knife.

The big coyote contest is new this year and hunters have yet to enter it, which means these prizes are still very much up for grabs. Placing first will get a coyote hunter a Savage Axis 22-250; second a Cass Creek coyote call, and third, a Flitz care kit.