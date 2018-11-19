November 19, 2018

By Kate Johnson

Keeping kids’ attention is a hard task these days. Something that a teacher knows all too well.

Beulah Elementary School’s second grade teacher Jeff Frank mentioned the struggle to hold on to students’ attention for an entire day.

Recently Frank has made the addition of a guitar to his classroom, and he is seeing that energy be shifted.

Frank has been educating for 15 years and been teaching second grade in Beulah for 9 years. He recently applied for and received a grant from the Beulah Education Foundation called an Innovation Grant.

Teachers are able to apply for this grant in order to receive funds that would benefit the learning in their classroom.