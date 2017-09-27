9/27/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

After three months of two boards attempting to pick a name, it has finally happened. President of the Beulah Park District Robby Volk said they had hoped a big donor was going to come through -- so the Wellness Center’s name wouldn’t have been decided by the boards -- but it didn’t.

Between the Wellness Center Foundation and the Park District, they decided they needed to condense the number of name options they had. Starting with more than 12 names and more than 20 different people giving other naming options, they decided to go with what they had and narrow it down to five.

Each person on the foundation and park district picked the name they liked best. From there some names were vetoed rather quickly, while others were more well received. Then the list was narrowed down to five names.