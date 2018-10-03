October 3, 2018

By Kate Johnson

Did you know that suicide is the ninth leading cause of death? Or that it is the second leading cause of death between the ages of 15 and 24?

That’s a hard statistic to swallow. Or, it should be.

Beulah will be hosting its third annual Out of the Darkness walk. This walk is a time to not only bring awareness to the silence behind suicide, but to also allow a time of healing for the survivors of suicide.

Suicide can effect anyone. It knows no color, age, or gender. It is something that is a reaction of mental health – which is why the conversation and actions taken are moving suicide to the forefront; in order to create the support and education we have been lacking.

Out of the Darkness Walk is an effort that hundreds of thousands of people join together in to create awareness. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) gains new research to create educational opportunities and programs in order to advocate for public policy, and support the survivors, whose loved one died by suicide.