November 6, 2018

By Daniel Arens

Every three years, local leaders get together to discuss the needs of our area, and to develop a plan for addressing those needs in the future.

Working with the University of North Dakota Center for Rural Health, these leaders try to pinpoint what challenges are the greatest threat to the health of the area, and then develop a comprehensive plan to meet those challenges.

In 2015, during the last of these “community health needs assessments”, one of the primary concerns raised in the discussions and surveys was the issue of child care. Since that point, with the coming of the Energy Capital Cooperative Child Care New Bethel Center to Hazen, a major gap in providing child care services has been met.