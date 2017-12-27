12/27/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Mercer County Planning and Zoning approved Dakota Westmoreland’s continued mining efforts, as well as, discussed the future of medical marijuana within Mercer County.

Dakota Westmoreland representatives Jesse Noel and Dave Kuzara were present for the discussion of their zoning case. Dakota Westmoreland was requesting a conditional use permit to conduct coal excavation and mining related activities in an agricultural zone of Mercer County.

The tracks of land that were under request were 313 acres several miles south west of Beulah. Zoning Chairman Troy Sailer asked if they would like to present anything to the board. Noel said they did not have a presentation however would give an update as to what their plans are with Dakota Westmoreland.