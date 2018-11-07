7/11/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

I can hear Johnny Holm already.

How else is the Mercer County Fair supposed to kick off? Johnny Holm Band has been the Thursday night special for many years and he’s back again for another.

Here’s what you can catch this Thursday at the fair: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., 4-H interview juding; 10 – 11:30 a.m., Horse show registration; 11 a.m., FFA static exhibit entry deadline; 11:30 a.m. 4-H Kick-off; 12 p.m., horse show at the fairgrounds arena; 12 p.m commercial booth set-up begins; 1:30p.m., 4-H and FFA rabbit show, poultry show to follow; 4p.m. Carnival opens; 4 p.m., Freddie Prez; 4-8 p.m., Open class static entries accepted; 4p.m., deadline for 4-H and FFA swine weigh-in, sheep to follow; 5 p.m., beer garden opens; 5p.m., 4-H and FFA swine show, sheep and goats to follow; 7 p.m., Bingo; 8p.m., Freddie Prez; 9p.m. The Johnny Holm Band; and 10p.m., 4-H building closes.