October 31, 2018

By Amy Venn and

Daniel Arens

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer and incumbent Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp are in a close and heated race for the U.S. Senate seat. Republicans are looking to maintain their control of Congress, while Democrats are aiming for a midterm blue wave to shift control away from the president’s political party. The race is receiving national attention, but it all boils down to the general election polls Nov. 6.

North Dakota does not require voters to register, but does require valid identification, including a North Dakota driver’s license, non-driver ID or tribal ID that includes a current residential address and date of birth. If an individual’s valid form of identification does not include all the information required in or the information is not current, the identification must be supplemented by presenting a current utility bill, bank statement, check issued by a federal, state or local government, paycheck, or a document issued by a federal, state, or local government.