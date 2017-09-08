8/09/17 (Wed)

By Carley Haugen

On August 25 and 26, an event will take place that will supply 100,000 meals to feed more than 250 hungry kids for a whole year.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (POPLC) will be hosting another MobilePack for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), an organization that provides meals to hungry children in more than 70 countries.

This is the second year in a row a MobilePack event will be held in Beulah and, after the success of the first one, POPLC decided to take another weekend to help combat child hunger.

“A unique thing about this organization is that they don’t spend anything on advertising, so all the people that do volunteer and get involved with MobilePacks is all word of mouth,” Jordan Langness, POPLC youth pastor said. “It just speaks to the quality of what they do -- that you can get such a big group of people involved just by people talking about it.”

For the event to take place, a minimum of $22,000 is required to cover the cost of the meals and their transportation to the recipients. At 22 cents per meal, this covers the 100,000 meals.