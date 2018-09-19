September 19, 2018

By Kate Johnson

The Mercer County Historical Society is needing more space. They have set plans in motion as they get ready to start the dirt work for their 50 x 60 addition to the north side of the building.

They are only doing half of the project as the cost has become too great. They will be spending $50,000 on the structure itself. This will include the concrete footings, foundation walls, insulated roof and steel insulated doors.

The Mercer County Historical Society still needs to raise another $50,000 to complete the building. The remaining work to be done would be the heating, air, electrical, framing and sheet rocking. Mercer County Historical Society Chairman Blake Wiedrich believes some of the framing work could be done by volunteers – however the other items would have to be completed by professionals.

“The reason we are doing it is the Mercer County Historical Society believes that our facility is the perfect final resting place for items like military and knowing that each piece that does come in has a story to tell,” said Wiedrich.