September 19, 2018

By Kate Johnson

Mercer County NDSU Extension office warns county of a weed with no cure.

The Palmer amaranth weed was discovered in McIntosh County which means it has made its way into North Dakota.

Mercer County NDSU Extension agent Craig Askim said this weed has become a major problem in the state of Nebraska and now that it has penetrated North Dakota producers want to be on the look out for it.

“From what all the specialists are telling me it’s like the King Kong of weeds – it will take over fields in a very short period of time,” said Askim.

Not only does it take over agriculture land but it will also infiltrate gardens and flower beds.