8/29/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Beulah High School’s fall sports teams lined the halls of the elementary school.

The older students welcomed the younger ones back to school, giving high-fives and smiles to everyone who entered.

The elementary school put on quite the production for the first day of school. A lights show and bubble machine arched over the entry doors, while Donavan Schnabel donated his time and equipment to DJ the event and blared high energy music from his speakers.

The elementary isn’t the only school the kicked off the school year with excitement and high energy – it was something felt through all three of the schools.