October 17, 2018

By Daniel Arens

New ballots will be sent out to Mercer County residents next week after a file error from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

“I got a phone call this morning from the secretary of state’s office that every ballot I had gotten was wrong,” Mercer County Auditor Shana Brost said.

The error relates to one particular race. One person’s name (Charles Tuttle, an Independent candidate for a North Dakota Representative race) was omitted from the ballot that was initially sent out to residents.

“I have sent out 2,621 ballots, and I have received back 1,043 ballots,” Brost said on Oct. 12. If residents have already sent a ballot, they will need to fill out the new one and send that in, to replace the old incorrect one.