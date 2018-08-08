8/08/18 (Wed)

North of Beulah roundabout in worksBy Daniel Arens

There is one intersection in Mercer County that residents have unease passing through, or will flat out avoid going through it.

The accidents this intersection has caused have been the topic of conversation in the county for some time, and recently got the attention of the state.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is in its beginning phase of planning for a roundabout to replace the current intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 49.

On Aug. 2, NDDOT hosted a public forum meeting at the Beulah Civic Center on the preliminary design for the roundabout.