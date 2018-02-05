5/02/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

It was a bittersweet feeling, standing around the Energy Wellness Center front doors – a ribbon strung across the two front pillars waiting to be cut.

“We are here as a community to view our new facility, but we are missing one vital person today and that is Bridgette,” said Wellness Center Foundation President Maverick Thompson.

The Energy Wellness Center held its grand opening this past Monday. The public was able to come in, tour the facility and enjoy some refreshments. The facility that Beulah now has is nothing short of miraculous – as members of the public walked through the Energy Wellness Center.

As of Monday, the Energy Wellness Center is officially open with the hours of: Monday – Friday, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Sunday 12 – 8 p.m.

As everyone gathered around for the grand opening of the multimillion dollar facility, Park District Director Sonja Dutchuk opened the event with thanking all for coming. Being new to the position, she praised her co-workers and staff she has at the Fit Club and now the Energy Wellness Center. “I came in January, but I have to thank the Park Board for being welcoming and letting me figure it out day by day,” said Dutchuk.