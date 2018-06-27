6/27/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Young skaters from around western North Dakota (including Hazen and Beulah) got a little glimpse into the lives of Olympic skaters this month.

From June 15-17, three local girls participated in the Lamoureux Hockey All-Girls Weekend Camp in Mandan. The camp was put on by Mario Lamoureux and his twin sisters, Olympic Gold Medalists Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando.

“This was the first time ever that they’ve done this,” Cheri Schantz said. She went on to explain that the hope is to generate more passion for women’s hockey in the western part of the state, as well as in the east.

Briley McDaniel, Beulah (daughter of Harold and Chelsea McDaniel), Lizabeth Schantz, Hazen (daughter of Jordan and Cheri Schantz), and Blakeley Schnaidt, Hazen (daughter of Talitha and Kelly Schnaidt) attended the all-girls weekend camp, and had a chance to interact with the Olympic Gold Medalists themselves.