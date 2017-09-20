9/20/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

During a recent Mercer County Commission meeting, the commissioners learned of a fund with money set aside for helping local parks. Now, that fund is the subject of another park request.

The town of Hazen first approached the commission Aug. 2 to ask for funds to help with renewal of Heritage Park in town. The commission at that time approved the $5,000 request from Hazen, using funds set aside from the special park fund.

Sept. 6, representatives of Pick City approached the commission in the courtroom of the new addition to the Mercer County Courthouse, where the commission now meets, to ask for similar aid with a park project they are undergoing.