November 6, 2018

Beulah City Council

By Kate Johnson

Beulah City Council was asked to look over and potentially revise some of their building ordinances. The biggest issue being how unclear the process was, as well as, the fees no longer making sense.

Deanne Gierke approached the council to discuss her latest project and the obstacles she has had to face so far.

Gierke first asked the council if they had a vision. Mayor Travis Frey responded that he felt any city’s vision should be the promotion and growth of it. In Frey’s opinion if a city isn’t progressing forward, then it is going in the opposite direction.

Gierke agreed that a city’s vision should be to see it grow. In her opinion, larger groups and entities throughout Beulah do not work together.