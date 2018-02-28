2/28/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Over 120 people filed into Beulah High School’s gymnasium during last week’s public meeting. The public meeting was thought to entail the two options the high school had in it’s future to repair or replace. However, Icon Engineering took the discussion in a different direction.

Icon set out to have a number of questions answered by the public which they would then use to make a comprehensive decision to the direction the school and high school building would potentially need to go.

Icon Engineering’s Kyle Kvamme asked the crowd present six questions. The questions were as follows: What is our school district known for today, what do you want your school district to be known for in the future, what are the biggest changes in our lives in the last 25-30 years, what new skills and/or support do our students need in order to address these changes, what are our obstacles/challenges, and lastly, what facility improvements are needed to support our student’s success?