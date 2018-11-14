November 14, 2018

By Kate Johnson

Beulah School District continues to aim for transparency in school project.

A community meeting was held at the Beulah High School to present information on the school project and the $17.5 million bond referendum that people will be voting on.

Beulah Superintendent Travis Jordan has set up two of these meetings in a effort to education the public and answer their questions they may have on the project.

This hasn’t been the first community meeting and will not be the last. Jordan opened the meeting with background about how the school wound up here. What started out as an audit of the school’s buildings has grown into a $20 million project.