7/11/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Rachel Johnson, Zap, starts her presentation with some scary statistics. She explained that a study conducted by the National Dairy Association said that 4 out of 10 adults don’t know what cheese is made out of, and 3 out of 10 people don’t know what beef comes from.

“It’s kind of scary,” said Rachel.

It was an idea that stemmed from bottle calves on the Johnson’s family farm. Between the cows, heifers and bulls, the Johnson’s run a ranch of 150 head, raising beef cattle and show cattle.

Rachel said unfortunately a bottle calf is fairly common in the ranching world. A bottle calf occurs when a mother rejects her calf, twins are born or her milk dries up. A mother only has enough milk for one calf.