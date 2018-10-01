1/10/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

The Wellness Center Foundation has switched the colors up for their 2nd Annual Red, White and Wellness formal night out.

Wellness Foundation member Brandy Tolosky said that this year they are encouraging attendees to wear purple and sparkles in honor of the late Bridgette Martens.

The formal night out of wine tasting and desserts will be Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Beulah Civic Center. Last year Dodie Maas, owner of Found Events + Rentals transformed the Beulah Civic Center into an elegant show room that enhanced the formal atmosphere of the evening. Jaws dropped as attendees entered the civic center’s doors taking in their surroundings.

Linens draped the entire length of the ceiling, lights hung on every wall and table, which lit the room to give the feeling of romance.

Maas is back again this year to give her time and donating $1,000 in décor rental to transform the civic center into a wonderland of purple and sparkles.

The evening is filled with 12 different wines, with a wide variety of whites, reds and seasonals. Thanks to the partnership the Wellness Foundation has with Bronson’s Marketplace, Bronson’s Liquor store provides all wines for the evening. Any wines that attendees enjoy can be purchased from their store.