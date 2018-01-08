8/01/18 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Vision West Consortium is an organization dedicated to promoting energy and economic priorities in the western part of the state, as well as addressing the challenges that come with that growth. It consists of members from many different local entities that come together to create a common vision for the future.

Hazen was selected as the location for a mid-summer meeting of the consortium. The group hoped to review and, if necessary, update their priorities as an organization.

Meeting at the conference room in Sakakawea Medical Center (SMC), the members came up with a variety of different ideas for where the group’s focus should lie going forward. Karalea Cox, a consultant with DLN Consulting Inc., spoke about Vision West’s regional plan

Cox gave updates on what her studies showed as the highest priorities for Vision West to focus on in updating their regional plan. Some of her topics included combining the various health care-related concerns together in an overall strategy of rural health care, combining emergency services and public safety in developing in a rural safety network, and focusing on workforce and economic diversification.