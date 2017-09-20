9/20/17 (Wed)

Beulah School Board

By Kate Johnson

Superintendent Travis Jordan projects the Beulah School District to have a $200,000 deficit in spending for the 2017-2018 year.

“We are facing a deficit spending year and I foresee future years to be similar,” said Jordan. He shared that he would be diving into how their dollars are being spent and aiming to spend future dollars the most efficient way possible.

Chairwoman Stacee McLaughlin opened the mill levy hearing with two members of the public present: Wes Gunsch and Ron Gunsch. Jordan explained that it is a requirement schools have across the state when mills are increased even by a penny from the prior year. He noted that he too has concern about the future of education, but hoped his brief presentation would help answer some of their potential questions.