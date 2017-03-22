3/22/17 (Wed)

A night in Paris

By Kate Johnson

The Community Health Task Force and school, with the help of the Beulah Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau, has brought back the annual Senior Citizen Banquet. Friday, April 7, the night before Beulah’s prom, will be the Senior Citizen Banquet. This “Night in Paris” is open to all seniors throughout the community.

The supper will take place at the Beulah Middle School and admission will be a free will donation. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the school will be preparing the meal which will be meatballs with mashed potatoes and gravy, as well as a cod filet option, vegetables, and rolls. Student groups will have tasks for the evening, from setting up to serving the food.