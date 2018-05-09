9/05/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

“Since the earliest days, humans have operated in tribes, being part of a community. Being a part of something larger than yourself – gives you a sense of purpose, belonging, and inclusion. In recovery, a community provides a lifeline,” said Coal Country Community Health Center’s Director of Behavioral Health, Melissa Herman.

CCCHC will be celebrating National Recovery Month a little different this year. Instead of a 5K – something they have done in the past – they have decided to host a “Soberque.”

This sober barbecue will take place at Hazen Heritage Park which is on East Main St. This event will be completely free with pulled pork sandwiches, loads of education and information on recovery, there will be yard games, and a mini Zumba class.

