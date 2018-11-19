November 19, 2018

By Kate Johnson

Did you know that 67 percent of every dollar spent in locally remains in your local community?

This Saturday, Nov. 24 is Shop Small Saturday.

This is an annual designated day that is dedicated to encouraging patrons in every community to shop small.

This holiday season, and hopefully every holiday season to come, people will shift their purchases to local suppliers. The local impact shopping small in a community is significant.