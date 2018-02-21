2/21/18 (Wed)

Mercer County P&Z

By Kate Johnson

Mercer County Planning and Zoning has been anticipating the need for a medical marijuana ordinance. While the anticipation has been there and opinions have been shared on how to proceed, the moratorium that was placed on the subject has stayed in place.

At the prior month’s meeting, the planning and zoning commission decided that they wouldn’t need a subcommittee to determine how they want their medical marijuana ordinance to read – they would simply do it themselves by taking an hour to do so after their regular meeting.

Because of the presence of the Mercer County State’s Attorney Jessica Binder, commission member Wes Gunch asked if Binder would give her thoughts on how they should proceed.