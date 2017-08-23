8/23/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Several people from a variety of different groups came to the Mercer County Commission to provide the commissioners with updates on many different happenings in the county at the moment.

Darrold Bertsch, Sakakawea Medical Center CEO, spoke with the commissioners, giving an update on the current status of the new hospital in Hazen, as well as plans for a clinic expansion in Beulah.

Bertsch first spoke about the recent health care debate in Washington, D.C., saying that while he felt there were changes that could be made to the Affordable Care Act, simply repealing the act would cut health insurance from millions of people, while Medicaid cuts would either mean less provision for patients or less reimbursement for hospitals.

“I just hope that common sense would prevail in Washington, D.C.,” Bertsch said.