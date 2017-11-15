11/15/17 (Wed)

By Daniel Arens

Different water gauges may hold different functions depending on who installs them. For agencies, one aspect of water measurement may be prioritized over that of another.

This issue became significant during a recent flood control meeting in Beulah. Beulah Mayor Darrell Bjerke asked about the difference between a water gauge on the Knife River in Beulah and that a little further downstream at Hazen.

Bjerke pointed out that the National Weather Service’s (NWS) online data recording water levels only makes use of the Hazen gauge and not the Beulah one. He questioned what the purpose of the Beulah gauge is.

During a Mercer County Water Resource Board meeting Nov. 8, Steve Robinson, United States Geological Survey (USGS), and Allen Schlag, NWS, spoke with the board about the gauge.

Robinson provided the board with a packet of information about the gauge. He first described WaterAlert, an app that sends people a text or email message if water rises to a specific level.

Next, Robinson addressed the Beulah gauge, saying that it was installed in 2010. The gauge is seasonal, installed each year in March and remaining in the river until late October to early November. It is removed during the winter to prevent damage.

Robinson then explained how the Beulah gauge works.

