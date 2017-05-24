5/24/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

They may be the youngest managers the Beulah Water Park has had, but their training and expertise outweigh us all. Jayden Aadnes and Hannah Obrigewitch have been hired as the Water Park’s summer managers. The pair will be working as a team to tackle scheduling and oversight of the pool.

Jayden has been working for the pool for three summers -- with last summer working as head lifeguard. As a head lifeguard, they are tasked with learning the ropes of the management position, which he believes prepared him for what is to come this summer.

Jayden just finished his first semester at college and knew he wanted to come back to a job he loved.

“This is the only job that’s I’ve really enjoyed being at all the time,” said Jayden.

Hannah has been working at the pool for four summers. She started out working in the office, and then progressed to lifeguard. Last year, she too was a head guard and worked directly with the pool manager.

Hannah is about to graduate from Beulah High School and couldn’t think of a better way to spend her last summer.