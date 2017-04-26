4/26/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Although the weather wasn’t cooperating, positivity still radiated from this groundbreaking. Members of the Beulah Park Board, Wellness Center Foundation, Fit Club trainers, Beulah School District, Beulah City Council, and numerous others from throughout the area came to witness the groundbreaking for the monumental Wellness Center.

Lucas Duncan with the Beulah Park District opened the event by welcoming all who attended. He noted that this facility will be something great for Beulah and has plans to be complete in less than one year. Brushing up on what this facility will offer, Duncan highlighted that it will be 27,000 square feet which will include a gym, walking track, work-out areas for cardio and weights, a racquetball court, and a golf simulator.

He then introduced Park Board President Robbie Volk to the podium. Volk shared that he would be speaking on behalf of Park Board Director Bridgette Martens who could not attend.

Volk mentioned Martens has been the main player of the Beulah Park Board and the face of the Park District.