4/04/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Energy Wellness Center’s grand opening is delayed by approximately two weeks. However, it isn’t delayed for typical reasons that multimillion dollar projects get delayed for, but it is simply waiting on equipment delivery.

Although there have been a few factors – like in any project – that have slowed the process down.

Earlier this week, Beulah Parks and Recreation heads made their way through the building to make their final punch list of things that need to be touched up.

This consisted of touching up paint, installing ceiling tiles, finishing trim work, installing some carpet (that was left uninstalled during construction because of dirt) and cleaning the building top to bottom.