7/26/17 (Wed)

By Carley Haugen

Progress on Beulah’s new wellness center is certainly not at a standstill. The community is seeing new progress nearly every day. The construction crew is continuing to work on the steel structure, which is expected to be completed within the next three weeks. The crew just received the beam back from the park district that was signed by the community and will have a place in the new facility.

“Things are moving as expected,” said Rick Lyman, construction manager with Roers Construction. “The city, park district, and everybody in the community have been very cooperative.”