9/05/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Beulah High School is about to kick off Homecoming week and as they do they will be putting a little contest out there for the public to join in on.

This has become an annual event as business fronts and homes become the beacon of Miner Pride.

The Beulah Student Council challenges the community as to who has the most community spirit.

They are encouraging the community to participate in a decorating contest. This contest will run over the week of Homecoming. Decorate your business, yard, or home in Miner blue and gold, take a picture and enter to win.

This year the Homecoming theme is Our Pix-Ar the Beulah Miners for the Win (Disney-Pixar movies).