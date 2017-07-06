6/07/17 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

Bingo on Tuesday nights! Heritage Park Market added Bingo this year. Every Tuesday night at 5:30-6 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m. patrons have the ability to buy bingo cards and enjoy the evening sunshine while potentially winning some money and grabbing dinner.

There are three games on one card and it costs $3 per card. The Heritage Park Market has a 75 percent pay out from the bingo monies, only keeping 25 percent – which will be used for the park and Fall Festival. Last week 18 people participated in the first round of bingo and 22 participated in the second round.

Heritage Park Market was able to hand out $90 total through both games. While playing bingo patrons enjoyed fleischkuekle, taco-in-a-bag, and burritos, as well as, ice cold pops.

Throughout the market vendors were set up selling their home business goodies – from rustic home décor, to soaps, to clothing or homemade cloths and much more. After bingo wraps up the band starts back up to fill the park with some original tunes.