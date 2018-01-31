1/31/18 (Wed)

By Kate Johnson

The Lodging and Hospitality Tax Advisory Committee dives into budgets and how to move forward with excess funds.

During the latest advisory committee meeting the members: Ben Lenzen, John Phillips, Gloria Olheiser, and newest member Nathan Richter processed their first request of the year.

The city of Beulah placed a request of $750 for an advertisement to be published in Sakakawea Country magazine. There was confusion about when they processed this request several months ago; the committee was under the impression they had already given recommendation on the subject.

However, things got hung up between the city and Beulah’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. It was at the request of the advisory committee that the city collectively do one advertisement in the Sakakawea Country magazine with the CVB.