September 26, 2018

By Kate Johnson

Beulah Drug has been standing in Beulah since 1929.

Part of the original structure that was built back then makes up a portion of the current structure that is Beulah Drug. The store was remodeled in 1977 after 48 years of being owned by Ted Herman.

Jerome Herman, Ted’s son, took ownership of the store when Ted passed away. In 1978, Jerome remolded the space and added on – pushing the drug store into the neighboring building.

In 1979, Dave Just purchased Beulah Drug. In 1997, Dave added on to the store to make it the size it is today.

When Dave first took ownership there were two employees, which he eventually grew to 17 employees. After 39 years of owning Beulah Drug, Dave sold the store to Wyatt Martenson.

Wyatt is from Battle Lake, Minn. Throughout his high school years, he worked at the town’s pharmacy. While working there, the pharmacist asked if he would get his Pharmacy Technician certification. Wyatt said that he willingly did so and continued working there throughout the remainder of high school.