October 3, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Maggie Alexander has always loved kids. From when she was working part-time at the Bismarck YMCA to now. Alexander loves her job and teaching Center-Stanton kindergarten students.

Alexander isn’t coming into the Center-Stanton job blind. She experienced teaching preschool for six years before accepting this job offer.

Alexander graduated from Century High School in 2008 and is currently working on her masters degree.

“I’m from Bismarck. I graduated from Century high school in 2008. I went to NDSU. I graduated from NDSU in 2012 with my bachelors in child development science. Right now I’m obtaining my masters degree in early childhood education,” Alexander said.

She said her interest in education started when she was in elementary school. She remembers mentors in her education and said she loves witnessing when children start to understand curriculum.