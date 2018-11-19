November 19, 2018

By Jarann Johnson

Center-Stanton found themselves facing Dickinson Trinity in the consolation finals. Whoever won the match was going to end the tournament as the best team from Western North Dakota. Dickinson Trinity bounced back from an opening set loss to win the match 3-1.

Center-Stanton had to prove to themselves that they could beat Dickinson Trinity. When the teams met in late August Trinity pulled out a 2-0 tournament win.

Neither team gained any separation in the first set and they found themselves tied at 18-18 after a kill by Center-Stanton senior Morgan Vitek. Center-Stanton senior Amber Frank followed with an ace giving Center-Stanton a 19-18 lead.

Dickinson Trinity committed a hitter error out of bounds on the next play giving Center-Stanton a 20-18 lead and Vitek pounded in a block moving Center-Stanton’s lead to three points. Dickinson Trinity responded strongly, getting a kill from Amaya Willer and forcing Center-Stanton into a hitting error.