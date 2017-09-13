9/13/17 (Wed)

By Annette Tait

With the annual budget deadline fast approaching, the majority of the September Oliver County Commission meeting was spent reviewing department budgets with the respective department heads. With a few exceptions, budgets remained in line with 2017.

One of those exceptions was the E911 budget, which increased by about $12,000 to cover salary/benefits costs for emergency dispatchers and equipment costs. Emergency dispatching for Oliver County is under an agreement with Mercer County; the increase in equipment costs is due to additional matching funds needed for grant monies.